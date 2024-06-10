286% jump in defective number plate violations in Capital

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 9

The national capital saw a surge in the challans of vehicles with defective number plates this year from 4,363 in 2023 to 16,859 till May this year, Delhi Traffic Police officials said on Sunday.

Defective number plates, including those that are illegible, improperly formatted, or do not conform to the prescribed standards, have been identified as a major traffic violation among others, and a security concern.

The Delhi Traffic Police have deployed additional personnel and resources to monitor and apprehend violators, officials added. Special drives and checkpoints have been established throughout the city, with a particular focus on high-traffic areas and entry and exit points. An official said, “In the current year 2024, the Delhi Traffic Police booked 16,859 violators for defective number plates, a significant increase from 4,363 in 2023. This represents a notable surge of nearly 286 percent in prosecutions compared to the previous year.”

The duration of the data is for the corresponding period from January 1 to May 31 in the year 2023 and 2024.

Moreover, the Delhi Traffic Police have conducted a thorough analysis of the top ten traffic circles with the highest number of challans issued for defective number plates in 2024.

It has pinpointed the specific regions where traffic violations are most prevalent. According to data, Mayur Vihar saw the highest number of violations at 926, followed by Nand Nagri (917), while Khajuri Khas saw 845 violations. The lowest among them was recorded in Narela with 565 violations.

An official stated, “Vehicle owners are urged to check their number plates for compliance and make necessary corrections promptly to avoid penalties.”

The Delhi Traffic Police will sustaining these efforts throughout the year, ensuring that all vehicles on the road meet the required standards for number plates.”

