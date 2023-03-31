3,000 Covid cases in Delhi, positivity rate rises to 13%

New Delhi, March 30
With the highest single-day spike in nearly six months, Covid cases continue to rise in the country. India on Thursday reported 3,016 positive cases.
After 1,396 recoveries over the past 24 hours, the active case count in the country stands at 13,509.
Amid the rise in the positive cases, the Health Ministry on Thursday said the daily positivity rate was only 2.73 per cent. However, the positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 13 per cent — setting the alarm bells ringing for the Delhi Government as well as the Centre.
In wake of high positive rate, the Delhi Health Minister has urged citizens not to panic.
Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, during a press conference on Thursday, said, “Covid cases are rising in Delhi and the positivity rate is above 10 per cent. There is no need to panic. People with flu-like symptoms and those visiting hospitals should wear masks.” Bhardwaj said the Delhi Government had already conducted a mock drill to review the preparations regarding oxygen cylinders and liquefied medical oxygen within Delhi.
Delhi has witnessed an increase in the number of fresh Covid cases over the last few days amid a sharp rise in the figure of H3N2 influenza cases in the country.
