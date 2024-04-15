3,000 participate in Delhi anti-drug run

New Delhi, April 14
In a spirited celebration of health and vitality, around 3,000 people participated in the “Vaisakhi 5K Run’ held in the national capital on Sunday. The event was based on the theme ‘Say no to drugs’.
Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Chairman of the National Commission of Minorities, flagged off the race, along with a 113-year-old marathon runner, Fauja Singh, who is popularly known as Turban Tornado.
AAP MP and philanthropist Vikramjit Singh Sahney organised the mini-marathon under the banner of the World Punjabi Organisation.
The run concluded on a high note, with bhangra performances and spirited display of gatka, the Sikh martial art, underscoring the celebration of culture and resilience. Sahney also unveiled two schemes for Punjab’s youth in the banking, finance and insurance, and aviation sectors. Through partnerships with training institutes, the schemes will facilitate pre-job offers with free training and scholarships provisions for aspiring professionals.
