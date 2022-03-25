3 AIIMS doctors in race for Director’s post

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 25

A four-member search and selection committee tasked to recommend a panel of potential candidates for the post of AIIMS New Delhi Director has shortlisted three institute doctors.

Sources said among the shortlisted candidates are Rajesh Malhotra, Head, AIIMS Trauma Centre and Orthopaedics Department; Pramod Garg, professor, gastroenterology; and Nikhil Tandon, head, endocrinology.

Once the AIIMS Institute Body approves the panel, it will be sent to the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet for final selection.

The incumbent Director Randeep Guleria, whose tenure ended on March 24, is currently on a three-month extension.

The AIIMS president is pleased to extend Randeep Guleria’s tenure w.e.f. March 25, 2022, by three months or by the time a new director is appointed, whichever is earlier, an official order said yesterday.

The search-cum-selection committee for the AIIMS chief is headed by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, Biotechnology Secretary Rajesh S Gokhale, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Prime Minister K Vijay Raghavan and Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh.