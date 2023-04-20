3 criminals arrested after brief gunbattle

PTI

New delhi: Three "wanted" criminals were arrested after a brief exchange of fire in Delhi's Sarojini Nagar in the early hours of Wednesday, the police said. Identified as Sachin (47), Prince (18) and Ritik (20), they all are members of Rajesh Bawania gang, they said. pti

Ambedkar’s statue vandalised in Noida

Noida: A statue of Bhimrao Ambedkar was disfigured at Neemka village under the jurisdiction of Jewar police station in Greater Noida on Wednesday, leading to tension in the area and deployment of police force, officials said. pti

Admn seals office of Supertech Group

Noida: The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has sealed the office of real estate major Supertech Group in Noida over dues, officials said on Wednesday. The group has described the administration's action as "illegal”.