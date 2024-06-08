3 held for bid to enter Parl on fake Aadhaar cards

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 7

Three labourers attempting to enter the high-security Parliament complex using forged Aadhaar cards were arrested by CISF personnel. The police arrested the individuals, identified as Kasim, Monis and Soyeb, and charged them under various sections of the IPC for forgery and cheating.

The incident occurred on Tuesday when the trio was intercepted at the flap gate entry of Parliament House during security and identity checks. Upon scrutinising their Aadhaar cards, CISF personnel determined that the documents were forged.

The three labourers were reportedly hired by Dee Vee Projects Ltd for construction work on the MPs’ lounge inside the Parliament complex. The CISF handed over the arrested to the police.

