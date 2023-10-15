3 held for killing 65-yr-old woman

ANI

New Delhi, October 14

Three persons were on Friday arrested for their involvement in murdering a 65-year-old woman in Delhi’s Dayalpur area, the police said. The main accused, Chintamani (30), is the victim’s daughter. She was facing financial difficulties and wanted to sell the house of the victim, Shivkala (65), the police said.

The murder of Shivkala was reported to the police on September 27 afternoon. During the postmortem examination, the doctor found that the victim was murdered the day before. During investigation, the team scanned CCTVs in the area and found a minor boy moving around suspiciously. The minor stated that Chintamani and a property dealer, Ashok Sharma, had promised to pay him Rs 2 lakh for killing Shivkala, DCP Joy Tirkey said.

On the fateful day, the minor killed Shivkala with a pair of scissors and a heavy iron rod in her shop.

The police said Chintamani lived on rent nearby. She wanted to sell her mother’s house with the help of Ashok Sharma, the property dealer. Along with Sharma, she involved the minor with a promise to pay him Rs 2 lakh. The minor boy will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, the police said.