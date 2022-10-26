3 labourers run over by train

New Delhi, October 25
Three labourers died after being run over by a train in northwest Delhi’s Badli area, the police said on Tuesday.
The accident occurred near KM pole no 13/25 between Badli yard and Holambi on Monday, they said, adding that the information was received regarding it around 5.35 pm.
According to the police, the deceased, aged between 19 and 21 years, were identified as Mohammad Hafiz, Mohammad and Riyazul. They worked at Badli industrial area and stayed at Rana park in Siraspur village.
The police stated that the trio, along with one Mohammad Ehsaan, who also works and stays with them, had gone to a nearby park. While returning, the four men were caught between two trains coming from opposite directions on two lines.
