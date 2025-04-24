3 persons who supplied explosive material to Maoists in Chhattisgarh sentenced to 7-yr RI

A special NIA Court has convicted and sentenced three persons to seven years of rigorous imprisonment in a case related to the supply of explosive materials to cadres of the banned CPI (Maoist) terror outfit in Chhattisgarh.

The accused, identified as Semal Deepak, Nara Bhaskar and Telam Mutta, all belonging to Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, were convicted and sentenced by the court under various sections of UA(P) Act and Explosive Substances Act.

According to an NIA official, all sentences will run concurrently, entailing seven years in jail for the accused, along with Rs 500 in fine.

Advertisement

"The convicts will be liable to another one month of RI in case of default in payment of the fine, as per the court's orders in the case," the official said.

The three convicts, found to be overground workers of the CPI (Maoist), were arrested in 2023 by the state police, who had subsequently recovered Electronic Detonator, Codtex Wire and gelatin from their possession.

Advertisement

One more accused, namely Putti Pappy Reddy, was also later arrested but has now been acquitted by the court.

"NIA investigations revealed that the accused were in touch with active Maoist cadres, and were involved in the procurement and supply of explosives and daily use items for them," the official said.

The probe agency, which took over the investigation from the state police in February 2024, found oral and documentary evidence to support the case against the accused, leading to their conviction and sentencing by the special court.