3 women among 4 land in police net for running fraud job racket

PTI

New Delhi, March 30

Four people, including three women, were arrested for allegedly running a fraud job racket offering employment in reputed firms, the police said on Saturday.

The accused were identified as Nikita Thakur (32) and Yogita (29), both residents of Shahdara, Hemlata (38), a resident of Karol Bagh and Mohammad Asad (22), a resident of Sadar Bazar.

According to the police, a case was registered on the complaints of 29 people in which it was alleged that they were influenced and cheated on the pretext of providing them with jobs of drivers, guards, field boys in Delhi Metro, Amazon, etc. and the accused were running their office at Nehru Place in 2023 in the name of Digi Recruiters.

After operating for two to three months, the accused had absconded. They cheated around Rs 7.5 lakh from these 29 victims, the police said.

During an investigation, it was found that the number of victims was much more than the 29 victims who had reported the matter. Records of around 300 victims were found, a senior police officer said.

"Four people were identified as key perpetrators. It was also found that they changed their location from the Nehru Place area and were now operating from Kaushambi, Ghaziabad, with the same modus operandi," the officer said, adding that the accused were nabbed from different locations.

The police several incriminating documents had been recovered. It was found that they sourced the details of potential victims from a popular online job portal. Using the bulk data of employment seekers, the accused had called over 80,000 potential victims, the officer added.