3-year-old falls to death from third floor in Noida

PTI

Noida, December 7

A three-year-old girl died here after she allegedly fell from the third floor of a building while playing, the police said on Thursday.

The girl lived in a rented accommodation with her parents at Nithari village here, where the incident took place on Tuesday.

The victim was rushed to the district hospital in Sector 39 here, where doctors referred her to Delhi, the police said, citing information from her father Gopal Sarkar.

“The girl succumbed to the injuries around 10 pm on Tuesday during treatment at a hospital in Delhi,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (Noida-1) Rajneesh Verma said. Verma said further legal proceedings in the case are underway.