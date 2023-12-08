3-year-old falls to death from third floor in Noida

Noida, December 7
A three-year-old girl died here after she allegedly fell from the third floor of a building while playing, the police said on Thursday.
The girl lived in a rented accommodation with her parents at Nithari village here, where the incident took place on Tuesday.
The victim was rushed to the district hospital in Sector 39 here, where doctors referred her to Delhi, the police said, citing information from her father Gopal Sarkar.
“The girl succumbed to the injuries around 10 pm on Tuesday during treatment at a hospital in Delhi,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (Noida-1) Rajneesh Verma said. Verma said further legal proceedings in the case are underway.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parliamentary ethics committee likely to table report on TMC MP Mahua Moitra today
Tabling of the report is expected to be followed by Moitra's...
K Chandrasekhar Rao hospitalised after fall at his home
KCR served as the chief minister of Telangana from 2014 to 2...
Actor Junior Mehmood dies at 68 after battle with cancer
He was suffering from stomach cancer and was not keeping wel...
Indian motel manager in US jailed for human trafficking, forced labour
71-year-old Shreesh Tiwari made sexual overtures to the vict...
'Mother sold me for Rs 4 lakh into marriage with Haryana man', alleges UP woman
The woman from Mahesra alleges that the man she was ‘married...