300 from Congress move to BJP

New Delhi, May 17
More than 300 former Delhi Congress office-bearers, including presidents of 20 ward committees, on Friday defected to the BJP. The move comes just two days after several prominent Congress members made a similar shift.
Delhi lawyers rally behind saffron party
Six eminent lawyers of Delhi, along with hundreds of their colleagues, declared their backing for the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections on Friday. This declaration was made in the presence of Union Law Minister Arjun Meghwal and Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva at a meeting organised by the BJP’s legal cell. The event, held at the state office, drew around 1,000 lawyers from various court complexes across Delhi. Among the notable lawyers who pledged their support were senior advocate Kirti Uppal, Sonia Mathur, Sunil Dalal, Jayant Mahata, Manan Kumar Mishra and Brajendra Chahar. The Delhi BJP legal cell welcomed the attendees with BJP scarves. TNS
The mass induction took place on Friday in the presence of Delhi BJP’s Lok Sabha in-charge Om Prakash Dhankar and BJP leader Arvinder Singh Lovely.
Among the notable leaders who joined the BJP are three-time MLA Sant Prakash Gangwal, Vishal Chaudhary, Amit Sood, Vardhaman Jain Rinku, Rajveer Chaudhary, Pradeep Sharma, Akash Gupta, Narendra Sharma, Ajit Singh Guddu, Shrikant Singh Vidhyarthi and Arun Gupta.
During the event, Dhankar expressed confidence in the BJP’s growing strength in Delhi. “The BJP’s organisation is consistently growing within Delhi. On May 25, it is necessary to ensure BJP’s victory on all seven seats because everyone is determined to make India a strong and global leader,” he added.
Dhankar underscored the global popularity and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attributing India’s economic growth to his governance. “If there is one leader most popular in the world, it is Narendra Modi, under whose leadership India has become the fifth largest economy in the world, and in the coming times, we will soon be at the third position,” he said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
9 burnt to death as bus carrying devotees from Punjab catches fire near Tauru in Haryana
Devotees were returning from pilgrimage to Mathura and Vrind...
Swati Maliwal FIR alleges brutal assault, AAP calls it BJP ploy to frame Arvind Kejriwal
CM’s aide files counter-complaint | Says was abused by MP | ...
Girl among 4 law students killed as their speeding SUV crashes near university in Punjab's Patiala
The impact of the collision was so intense that police had t...
Missing Taarak Mehta actor Gurucharan Singh 'Sodhi' returns home after 25 days; had embarked on spiritual quest, father says no to probe
Father Harjit Sngh says happy Gurucharan is back, he spent t...
In Punjab's Khadoor Sahib, resonance for Amritpal Singh, not his separatist ideology
Pro-Khalistan activist is contesting Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha...