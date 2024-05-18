300 from Congress move to BJP

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 17

More than 300 former Delhi Congress office-bearers, including presidents of 20 ward committees, on Friday defected to the BJP. The move comes just two days after several prominent Congress members made a similar shift.

Delhi lawyers rally behind saffron party Six eminent lawyers of Delhi, along with hundreds of their colleagues, declared their backing for the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections on Friday. This declaration was made in the presence of Union Law Minister Arjun Meghwal and Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva at a meeting organised by the BJP’s legal cell. The event, held at the state office, drew around 1,000 lawyers from various court complexes across Delhi. Among the notable lawyers who pledged their support were senior advocate Kirti Uppal, Sonia Mathur, Sunil Dalal, Jayant Mahata, Manan Kumar Mishra and Brajendra Chahar. The Delhi BJP legal cell welcomed the attendees with BJP scarves. TNS

The mass induction took place on Friday in the presence of Delhi BJP’s Lok Sabha in-charge Om Prakash Dhankar and BJP leader Arvinder Singh Lovely.

Among the notable leaders who joined the BJP are three-time MLA Sant Prakash Gangwal, Vishal Chaudhary, Amit Sood, Vardhaman Jain Rinku, Rajveer Chaudhary, Pradeep Sharma, Akash Gupta, Narendra Sharma, Ajit Singh Guddu, Shrikant Singh Vidhyarthi and Arun Gupta.

During the event, Dhankar expressed confidence in the BJP’s growing strength in Delhi. “The BJP’s organisation is consistently growing within Delhi. On May 25, it is necessary to ensure BJP’s victory on all seven seats because everyone is determined to make India a strong and global leader,” he added.

Dhankar underscored the global popularity and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attributing India’s economic growth to his governance. “If there is one leader most popular in the world, it is Narendra Modi, under whose leadership India has become the fifth largest economy in the world, and in the coming times, we will soon be at the third position,” he said.

