32 students from Delhi’s armed forces preparatory school cleared NDA exam: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi, September 27
Thirty-two students from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School in the national capital have cleared the National Defence Academy exam, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday.
Taking to social media platform 'X', Kejriwal wrote, “Delighted to share that 32 students from Delhi’s Shaheed Bhagat Singh Armed Forces Preparatory School have cleared the NDA exam, one of the highest number from any school across the country.”
He further said that the Armed Force Preparatory school has shown “excellent results” and that more students from Delhi will clear the NDA exam in future as well.
“In just one year Delhi’s Armed Force Preparatory school has shown excellent results. I am sure that more and more students from Delhi will now clear the NDA exam and make our country proud as future officers. Delhi will always be ready to serve the nation,” Kejriwal wrote.
