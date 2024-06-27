32-year-old Bihar absconder held

PTI

New Delhi: A 32-year-old absconding in a three-year-old murder case linked to Bihar riots in 2021 was arrested in Moti Bagh, police said. They received a tip off that the accused,Mohammad Aftab, was hiding in Delhi. Delhi Police's Crime Branch unit laid a trap at Moti Bagh Road near in the morning hours of June 1. ACP Crime, Sanjay Bhatia said, "At 7:30 AM he was signalled to stop, however he accelerated and tried to run away. A police team then chased and forcibly stopped him." Bhatia said that he has been absconding and evading his arrest in a case of riot and murder reported in Darbhanga's Wajidpur area in the year 2021. TNS

Removal of statues resented

New Delhi: Members of the Dalit community gathered at Jantar Mantar to protest against the removal of statues of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr BR Ambedkar from the Parliament premises. The demonstrators, led by Congress leader and former Delhi MP Udit Raj, accused the government of attempting to diminish the influence of these historical figures by removing their statues without prior consultation.Participants from various states, including Uttar Pradesh, Gurugram, Faridabad, and different regions of Delhi NCR, joined the protest, holding posters and copies of the Constitution. TNS

Murder accused arrested

New Delhi: A 42-year-old man was arrested from Jaipur a year after he jumped bail in a murder case, police here said on Wednesday. Ashok Kumar was absconding since July 6, after being released on bail, they said. "On June 22, our team got information about the accused who was hiding in Jaipur. Team further conducted a raid and arrested him," DCP (special cell) Manoj C said.

Illegal arms supplier held with 10 guns

New Delhi: The Delhi Police Special Cell nabbed a man near Samalkha in South West Delhi on Tuesday and recovered 10 pistols from him, officials said on Wednesday. The accused had brought the guns to deliver to the members of a foreign-based gangster, they said. DCP (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik said the accused was involved in trafficking of illegal arms for four years and was recently released on bail from jail. PTI

