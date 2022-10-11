32-year-old woman 'gang-raped' at Delhi hotel after being made to consume 'spiked' drink, 3 held

New Delhi, October 11
A 32-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three men inside a hotel room in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar, police said on Wednesday.
The accused -- Ajay, 39, Tara Chand, 34, and Naresh, 38, -- all natives of Rajashan's Alwar, have been arrested, they said.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said a PCR call regarding the incident was received at Adarsh Nagar police station on Sunday.
The woman in her statement said she was invited by her acquaintance Ajay to a hotel room on Sunday where two of his friends were also present, the DCP said.
They allegedly offered the woman a spiked cold drink and she became unconscious after consuming it. Following this, the trio allegedly raped the woman, she said.
Based on the victim's statement and medico-legal case report, a case was registered under Sections 376-D (gangrape), 377 (unnatural offences) and 328 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence) of the Indian Penal Code at Adarsh Nagar police station, the DCP said.
The police said a crime team collected samples from the hotel and further investigation was under way.
