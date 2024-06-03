35 scrapped cars gutted at abandoned Noida plot

Noida/Greater Noida, June 2

Around three dozen scrapped cars were gutted in a fire that broke out at an abandoned plot in Noida on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey stated that no casualties were reported in the fire incident.

“The fire service unit was alerted at 3.10 pm about the fire that broke out at a plot, which had been lying abandoned for several years and had scrapped Skoda cars parked there,” Choubey said.

“We rushed six water tenders to the site immediately and managed to douse the fire completely. Almost 35 vehicles have been gutted,” the officer, who supervised the relief operation, said.

In the light of the continuing heatwave and the risk of fire accidents, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police has issued guidelines to the authorities and emphasised the need for operational equipment management in critical facilities on Saturday.

In schools, colleges, hospitals and other establishments, standby equipment should be kept in operational mode and used alternately to prevent overheating and potential fire hazards, stated the advisory. “Societies and establishments must exercise caution and avoid burning waste, as this can lead to extensive fires, increasing the risk of injury and property damage,” it stated.

The police further stressed that fire and electrical audits were crucial in preventing accidents. Gaming zones, major commercial establishments, hotels and hospitals should conduct comprehensive fire and electrical audits. This includes inspecting electrical wiring and load capacities to prevent short circuits and replacing old and deteriorated wiring, the advisory added.

The police also called for a widespread public awareness campaign to educate people about firefighting measures.

Blaze at warehouse near NTPC in Greater Noida

In another incident, a massive fire broke out at a warehouse near the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) in Greater Noida on Sunday, the police said.

The officials said no casualties were reported in the incident. They said that upon receiving information about the incident, fire tenders were rushed to the spot. — PTI/ANI

