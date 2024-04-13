35-yr-old shot at in Seelampur

New Delhi, April 12
A 35-year old man was shot in the head from a close range by an unidentified person in the Seelampur area of northeast Delhi on Friday, the police said.
The police rushed the victim, Shahnawaz, who was a labourer by profession, to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital. The victim was later referred to Lok Nayak Hospital. His condition is said to be stable, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.
