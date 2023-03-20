37th school of excellence opened in Delhi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 19

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today inaugurated Dr BR Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence, Sector 18, in Rohini here.

The school covers an area of 8,631 square metres and has 50 classrooms, 10 labs, two libraries, one multipurpose hall, 15 staff rooms, 30 toilets, and one lift.

With the opening of this school, there are now 37 schools of specialised excellence in the city. These schools have state-of-the-art facility and offers two specialisations - STEM (Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) and high-end 21st-century skills. A total of 400 students will be enrolled in the two specialised courses at the new school.

Kejriwal, said, “For nearly 4,400 seats in these schools, the Delhi Government has received 92,000 applications.”

He informed the students present at the occasion that they should feel immense pride in getting admission to such a school.

As the chief minister arrived at the school, several Delhi BJP leaders and workers staged a protest and showed black flags to him, alleging the AAP government "changed the name" of the existing school to B R Ambedkar School of Specialised Excellence and stopped admitting local children below class 9.