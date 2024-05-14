4 hospitals in Delhi receive bomb threat email

New Delhi, May 14
Four hospitals in Delhi received a bomb threat via email on Tuesday morning, officials of the Delhi Fire Services said.
Officials said that they had received calls from the GTB Hospital, Dada Dev Hospital, Hedgewar Hospital and Deep Chandra Bandhu Hospital reporting bomb threat emails.
On Sunday, 20 hospitals, the IGI Airport and the Northern Railways CPRO office in Delhi received bomb threats through emails.
