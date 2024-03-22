4 men brandish dagger, held

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: Four persons have been apprehended for brandishing a dagger and carrying beer bottles while they were riding a motorcycle on the streets of southwest Delhi, the police said on Thursday. The matter came to fore after a video clip of the incident surfaced on social media. In a 28-second video clip recorded near Safdarjung Hospital, the men were seen riding on a motorcycle without helmets, carrying beer bottles and brandishing a dagger to other commuters. PTI

Fake detergent factory busted

New Delhi: The police have busted a factory that was manufacturing and supplying duplicate detergent powder, officials said on Thursday. A man, identified as Shyamu (29), was arrested in connection with the case on Tuesday, DCP (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said. The police have recovered 11,640 packets of a branded company and seized 1,470 kg of raw material. Two packaging, sealing and filling machines were recovered. PTI

Tax counter to be open on Mar 30-31

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has announced that its Property Tax Department and Collection Counter at Palika Kendra will remain open on March 30 and 31, despite being on the weekend. This move aims to facilitate residents and taxpayers in settling their tax dues. Additionally, residents in the NDMC area have the option to make payments online.

