4 men brandish dagger, held

New Delhi: Four persons have been apprehended for brandishing a dagger and carrying beer bottles while they were riding a motorcycle on the streets of southwest Delhi, the police said on Thursday. The matter came to fore after a video clip of the incident surfaced on social media. In a 28-second video clip recorded near Safdarjung Hospital, the men were seen riding on a motorcycle without helmets, carrying beer bottles and brandishing a dagger to other commuters. PTI
Fake detergent factory busted
New Delhi: The police have busted a factory that was manufacturing and supplying duplicate detergent powder, officials said on Thursday. A man, identified as Shyamu (29), was arrested in connection with the case on Tuesday, DCP (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said. The police have recovered 11,640 packets of a branded company and seized 1,470 kg of raw material. Two packaging, sealing and filling machines were recovered. PTI
Tax counter to be open on Mar 30-31
New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has announced that its Property Tax Department and Collection Counter at Palika Kendra will remain open on March 30 and 31, despite being on the weekend. This move aims to facilitate residents and taxpayers in settling their tax dues. Additionally, residents in the NDMC area have the option to make payments online.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody
Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...
3 Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Himachal Pradesh Assembly, pave way for byelections
Six disqualified Congress MLAs could join BJP shortly
Supreme Court refuses bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case
Kavitha has moved the top court challenging her arrest by th...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...