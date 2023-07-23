4 mini forests to be developed at Dwarka expressway cloverleaf

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, July 22

Santosh Kumar Yadav, Chairman, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), said four small forests would be developed using Miyawaki technique to promote green cover at all four points of cloverleaf located on NH-48.

With the commencement of the Dwarka expressway, connectivity between Gurugram and Delhi’s IGI Airport would improve, as well as the project would have tunnels, underpasses, flyovers and flyovers over flyovers. Yadav said this while inspecting the expressway in Gurugram area on Saturday.

The construction of the Dwarka Expressway has reached the final stage to connect Mahipalpur in New Delhi with Khedki Daula located on NH-48 in Gurugram.

The Dwarka Expressway is being built at a cost of about Rs 9,000 crore. An 18.9 km of stretch of the road is in Haryana region and 10.1 km in Delhi region. NHAI Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav inspected the Dwarka Expressway in Gurugram area on Saturday. A photo exhibition based on the progress of ongoing works on Dwarka Expressway by NHAI was also organised.

During the inspection, NHAI Chairman Yadav also discussed in detail about the work related to mutual coordination regarding the project with GMDA CEO PC Meena, DC Nishant Kumar Yadav and NHAI officials. He also gave necessary instructions regarding the service lane, drainage system of GMDA and other agencies along with Dwarka Expressway.

During this, Regional Officer of NHAI Mohammad Shafi, incharge of the project, Akash Padhi, Joint Commissioner of Gurugram Municipal Corporation Vijay Yadav, XEN GMDA Vikram Singh, officials of different departments and representatives of the construction agency were also present.

#Gurugram