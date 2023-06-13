4 shootout accused held

PTI

New Delhi, June 12

Four members of a gang were arrested for their alleged involvement in a shootout in northeast Delhi’s Jafrabad earlier this month in which four people were injured, the police said on Monday.

According to the police, the shootout that occurred on June 5 was the fallout of a turf war between two gangs. The accused — Gosh (22), Anas Iqbal (29), Shaved (26) and Shahzad (35) — were sharpshooters of a gang run by gangsters Hashim Baba and Suhail, they said. Four men owing allegiance to a gang run by Ifran, alias Chennu, were attacked by some men carrying sophisticated weapons, they said, adding the incident was recorded on CCTV cameras installed in the area.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Singh Yadav said the accused revealed that the shootout was carried out on the directions of Suhail. Those injured in the Jafrabad shootout were members of the Chennu Pehalwan gang. They had gone to collect money from satta operators from whom gangster Hasim Baba was extorting money to let them run their rackets, said the officer.

According to the police, Shahzad had given shelter to the shootout accused for eight days before the incident and also after it. He also took the accused to his native village, they said. “When the news emerged that the shootout victims were injured but alive, the accused were tasked with killing them,” the police official said.