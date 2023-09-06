400 electric buses flagged off in Delhi

PTI

New Delhi, September 5

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday flagged off 400 electric buses, taking the number of such buses to 800 in the national capital. The flag-off event happened at the IP Depot here.

“The number of electric buses has now gone up to 800 in Delhi. I want to congratulate Delhi residents on this,” Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said at the flagging-off event.

Later in a post on X, Kejriwal wrote: “Together with the Lieutenant Governor, flagged off 400 new electric buses today and dedicated them to the people of Delhi. These buses are part of the 921 buses under the subsidy scheme for which a subsidy of Rs 417 crore has been given by the Centre and the Delhi Government will spend Rs 3,674 crore.”

