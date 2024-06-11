5,000 traders converge on Talkatora to ‘Thank Modi’

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, June 10

The Talkatora Stadium witnessed a massive gathering of traders from all over India who came together to celebrate BJP’s victory in Chandni Chowk and honour BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal on Monday. The event, organised by the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and titled ‘Thank You Modi Ji,’ drew over 5,000 traders from more than 25 states, who expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Khandelwal’s election.

The event featured musical performances by renowned artistes. Speaking at the gathering, Khandelwal said, “Businessmen from more than 25 states are present here, they are all thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi.We will work to solve all the problems of the businessmen...They have shown faith in PM Modi.”

Trader leaders from various states echoed this sentiment, expressing hope the current government would create new business opportunities, strengthen domestic trade, simplify tax system and introduce supportive policies for export trade. They also highlighted the need to resolve e-commerce challenges and promote technology adoption among traders.

CAIT National President BC Bhartia lauded Khandelwal’s dedication, saying, “Through CAIT, Praveen Khandelwal has selflessly worked for decades for the country’s nine crore traders. It is the result of this effort that traders nationwide strongly support him today”.

Overwhelmed by the support, Khandelwal affirmed his commitment to the traders, stating, “I was a trader yesterday, I am a trader today, and I will remain a trader in the future... The love and support I have received from you is my greatest asset.” He also announced his plan to hold ‘Jan Chaupals’ in his constituency starting June 11, under Prime Minister Modi’s Your MP at Your Door initiative, to address public concerns directly.

