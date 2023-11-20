5 acquitted in double murder case

PTI

New Delhi, November 19

A court here has acquitted five accused in a 2010 double murder case, saying the testimony of the crucial witness was not reliable and the circumstantial evidence failed to conclusively prove their guilt.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sachin Sangwan was hearing the case against Mohammed Ilyas, Mohammed Yamin, Gulfam, Raj Kumar and Surender.

Proceedings against one of the accused, Mintoo, were abated after his death in 2022.

According to the prosecution, Ilyas had allegedly planned the killing of his wife, Shabana, as he suspected her of having an extramarital affair and to “eliminate” her, he roped in other accused by paying them Rs 3 lakh.

After conducting reconnaissance of Ilyas’s house, the accused allegedly killed Shabana in her house on October 12, 2010. They also killed Ilyas’s mother as they thought she would recognise them, the prosecution said.