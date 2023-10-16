5 Class XI students of Noida school booked for assaulting classmate

PTI

Noida, October 15

Five Class XI students have been booked for allegedly assaulting and molesting their classmate on school premises in Noida and an investigation has been initiated into the matter, the police said today.

The victim’s father said she had reported the first instance of sexual harassment to the school principal on October 9. After the suspects misbehaved with her on October 13 again, the girl approached the police, the father said.

The authorities of the private school, located in Sector 100, Noida, said the institute has also started its own probe into the disciplinary matter.

According to a police spokesperson, “The girl, who studies in Class XI, was assaulted by her classmates. An FIR was lodged at the Sector 39 police station and the victim was sent for medical examination.”

“All allegations in the case are being looked into and investigated appropriately, the spokesperson said, adding, “The complainant and the suspects are all minors. The school principal was informed about the episode over mail by the girl. What action did the school take after her complaint is also being checked.”

As per the police, an FIR under Sections 147 (rioting), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 352, (assault or criminal force), 345A (sexual assault) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

In his complaint to the police on October 13, the girl’s father stated that after his daughter objected to the suspects’ alleged acts and informed the school principal about the vulgar talk and sexual harassment, the boys told her: “We can go to any limits”.

“Despite being informed about it, the school did not initiate any action. My daughter called me up once again on October 13 and informed me about the repeated behaviour by the boys. I immediately called up the principal and enquired about the matter. They have only been assuring me of investigating the matter,” he claimed. The father also alleged one of the suspects even threatened to kill his daughter.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued on Saturday, the school authorities said they were aware of the “unfortunate incident”. “The disciplinary matter is thoroughly being investigated and addressed,” the statement said.