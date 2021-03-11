5 firefighters hospitalised following fire at chemical factory in Delhi

New Delhi, June 4
Five firefighters were hospitalised after they complained of breathing difficulties during an operation to douse a fire that broke out at a chemical godown in south Delhi's Fatehpur Beri, officials said on Saturday.
According to the fire department, information about the blaze was received at 9.55pm on Friday and 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
During the firefighting operation, five Delhi Fire Services personnel complained of breathing difficulties. They were rushed to Fortis Hospital and later referred to the AIIMS trauma centre, the official said.
One of the firefighters was discharged. The others are undergoing treatment and are stable, a senior fire official said.
