5 flights diverted, 70 delayed at Delhi airport due to thunderstorm

New Delhi, May 30
At least five flights were diverted and 70 delayed at the Delhi airport due to a thunderstorm that struck the national capital on Monday afternoon, officials said.
Heavy rains, accompanied by strong winds, damaged several cars, brought traffic to a grinding halt, left trees uprooted and led to power outages in various parts of Delhi on Monday.
The officials said at least 40 flight departures and 30 arrivals were delayed due to the thunderstorm.
Moreover, at least five arrivals were diverted due to the thunderstorm, they added.
The GMR Group-led Delhi Airport International Limited (DIAL), which operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport, did not respond to PTI’s request for a statement on the matter.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab Police claim important leads in Sidhu Moosewala murder, detain 5 persons from Dehradun
Post-mortem of the singer’s body conducted after family give...
ED arrests Delhi minister Satyendar Jain under PMLA in alleged ‘hawala transactions’ case
Deputy CM Sisodia says Jain targeted in 'fake case' at behes...
Sidhu Moosewala’s killing: Delhi court refuses to pass orders on jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s plea for increased security
‘Our petition is ready…We file it in Delhi High Court on Tue...
Car snatched by Sidhu Moosewala’s killers found abandoned in Moga
Police suspect the killers were either hiding in Moga or hav...
Moosewala murder reopens old wounds from 'dark days'
Popular artistes like Pash, Chamkila, Dilshad Akhtar, Virend...