5-year-old falls to death from 8th floor in Noida

PTI

Noida, June 16

A five-year-old boy died after he reportedly fell off the balcony of an eighth-floor apartment in a highrise group housing society here on Friday, the local police said.

The parents of the child were asleep when the incident took place at around 5.45 am in the Hyde Park Society in Sector 78 under Sector 113 police station limits. “The family members told the police that sometimes the child would wake up earlier than others and roam around in the house. Today, he went to the balcony where some planters are kept and above that is the balcony grill from where he fell down,” a police spokesperson said.

The child was rushed to a private hospital in Sector 71 but did not survive, he said. Further proceedings in the case are being carried out, the police said.