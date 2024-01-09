50% decline in count of migratory birds in 2023

Tribune News Service

Samad Hoque

New Delhi, January 8

According to the The Asian Waterbird Census (AWC), which takes place every January, in 2024, a total of 3,380 birds of 32 species were identified at the Okhla Bird Sanctuary. Of these 32 species, 16 were resident species while 16 were migratory species.

The decline has been persistent in the last few years. In 2020, a total of 8,776 birds of 62 species were recorded. In 2021, however, the number of species increased to 73 while the total number of birds also increased marginally to 8,068.

Furthermore, from 47 species in 2022, the number descended to 36 in 2023 and 32 in 2024. The total number of birds decreased from 9,143 in 2022 to 6,083 in 2023 and 3,380 in 2024.

The decline is being attributed to poor management, climate change and pollution. The Tribune had reported earlier about the decrease in the arrival of winter migratory water birds in 2023 in comparison to previous years.

Delhi State Coordinator for Asian Waterbird Census (AWC), TK Roy, said, “This year, apart from global climate change, the mismanagement of the wetland habitat has been one of the prime reasons for decline and delay in the arrival and stay of migratory bird species.”