52 Jamia RCA students clear civil services mains exam

PTI

New Delhi, March 19

As many as 52 students who studied at the Jamia Millia Islamia’s Residential Coaching Academy have cleared the civil services mains exam, the varsity said.

These candidates will now appear for the personality test (interview), which will be held in April.

“Fifty-two students from the Residential Coaching Academy (RCA), Centre for Coaching and Career Planning, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) cleared the civil services mains exam, 2021,” the university said in a statement on Friday.

The professor in-charge for RCA, Abid Haleem, expressed his happiness with the “magnificent result this year” and has “showered his best wishes for the upcoming exams”, it said.

The RCA is funded by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to provide free coaching and residential facilities to students belonging to categories such as the scheduled castes, the scheduled tribes, and minorities.

The statement said that about 40 students are going to appear for various state mains exam in the coming days.

The Union Public Service Commission declared the civil services mains result for 2022. The mains examination was conducted from January 7 to January 16.

The personality test or interview for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other central services (Group A and Group B) will be conducted from April 5.