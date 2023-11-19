54 Chhath ghats in Gurugram, 1K in Delhi

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, November 18

The Gurugram administration has allocated 54 places for Chhath Puja where strict security arrangements have been made by the police. More than 600 police personnel will remain deployed at all places from November 17 to 20 to ensure safety of people arriving there for the puja.

People shop for the ‘Chhath Puja’ at Geeta Colony in New Delhi on Saturday. MUKESH AGGARWAL

Gurugram Police Commissioner Vikas Kumar Arora said peace and law and order should not be affected in any way so strict security arrangements had been made. Among the 54 allocated sites, nine places fall in the police east zone, 26 in the west zone, eight in the south zone and 11 places in the Manesar zone. “Policemen in plain clothes have also been put on duty, who will keep an eye on all kinds of activities,” said police spokesperson Subhash Boken.

In Delhi, the government has built over 1,000 Chhath ghats, said Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi.

During an inspection of the Chhath ghats constructed by the government in Mayur Vihar Phase-3, the minister directed the district administration and the police to ensure robust security arrangements at all ghats so that devotees do not face any issues, officials said.

The government has constructed eight artificial ponds at the DDA ground in Mayur Vihar Phase-3 where thousands of devotees can perform their Chhath rituals together.

Most of the preparations at this ghat have been completed, officials said. “The four-day festival of Chhath has begun. Chhath is a significant festival for the people of Delhi and our people from the Purvanchal region. Therefore, the city government organises a grand celebration for Chhath every year,” the revenue minister said.“The government builds Chhath ghats in neighbourhoods throughout the city by constructing artificial ghats. Work on most of the ghats is almost complete, and the remaining work will be finished by Sunday morning. On Sunday evening, devotees can celebrate ‘Sandhya Arghya’ here,” she added. The government is arranging everything on these ghats, from constructing ponds to providing tents, lights, cleanliness, security, and other facilities, Atishi said. “Cultural programmes will be organised by the Maithili-Bhojpuri Academy at many ghats,” she said.

(With PTI inputs)

