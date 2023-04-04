55 more Delhi outlets allowed to operate 24x7

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 3

After permitting more than 300 establishments to operate on 24x7 basis in October last year, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena, on Monday, approved 55 more establishments which include e-commerce, retail garments, and accessories outlets.

These 55 establishments are situated at various locations in the National Capital.

The approval to function round the clock was given by exempting these outlets from Sections 14, 15 and 16 of the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, 1954.

The proposal was moved by Delhi Labour Department. This proposal was endorsed by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The round-the-clock functioning of these establishments will facilitate employment generation and promote positive business environment for future investment in the national capital.

“Taking grave exception to the delays ranging up to seven years in disposing of applications for exemption by the Labour Department, the LG in October 2022 noted on file that the basic purpose of according exemptions under Section 14, 15 and 16 of the Delhi Shops and Establishment Act, 1954 was to enable various establishments to carry on with their businesses on 24x7 basis,” said an official of LG Office.

The LG had earlier flagged the “unprofessional attitude” and “lack of due diligence” on the part of the Labour Department on the subject.