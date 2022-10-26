58 cases filed in four days for selling crackers in Delhi

New Delhi, October 25
As many as 16 cases have been registered for bursting firecrackers in the city in the past four days, the Delhi Police informed on Tuesday.
According to the police, 58 cases have been registered for selling firecrackers and a total of 2,834.13 kg firecrackers have been seized for storage or sale in the past four days.
They further said 150 cases have been registered for selling firecrackers and 17,357.13 kg firecrackers were seized from October 1 to 24.
The police have registered 23 cases for bursting firecrackers and seized 3.6 kg firecrackers during the same period.
A large number of high-decibel firecrackers were burst throughout Diwali night.
Last week, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had said bursting firecrackers in the National Capital on Diwali would attract a jail term of up to six months and a fine of Rs 200.
