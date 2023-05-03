6 arrested during police raids across Delhi-NCR against gangster Kapil Sangwan

PTI

New Delhi, May 3

The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested six people and detained 20 during raids at multiple locations in the Delhi-National Capital Region in search of associates of gangster Kapil Sangwan, alias Nandu, officials said.

The action comes days after six people, including two juveniles, were apprehended in connection with the killing of Delhi BJP Kisan Morcha leader Surendra Matiala in Dwarka’s Bindapur. One of the two shooters, arrested from Chandigarh, was associated with the Kapil Sangwan gang.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harhsa Vardhan said 21 teams comprising 300 police personnel conducted simultaneous searches at 15 locations in Delhi and six in Haryana.

Twenty people have been detained and six arrested for various offences under the Arms Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act based on the recovery during the raids and searches, he said.

The officer said the raids targeted Kapil Sangwan’s gang and his associates. Sometime ago, a case of murder was registered in Bindapur police station in connection with the killing of a man named Surender.

Eight people were arrested in the case. Wednesday’s raids were also connected to this case as Sangwan is alleged to be involved in the killing, he said.

Inputs suggest Sangwan, who has been declared a “proclaimed offender”, is currently hiding abroad, the officer added.

Those arrested during the raids were identified as Nitin Narulla, Nikhil, Rajpal, Deepak, Mohit and Jitender Dahiya, police said, adding Deepak, Nikhil and Nitin were involved in other criminal cases as well.

During the search operation, a bullet-proof Fortuner car, three pistols with seven rounds of ammunition, Rs 20 lakh cash, 22.4 grams heroin and 73 grams amphetamine were seized from various locations, the DCP said.

In Haryana, police raided the hideouts of the gangster and his associates in Jhajjar, Sonipat, Bahardurgarh and Mahendragarh, another official said.

Matiala’s killing, which took place at his office in the Bindapur area on April 14, appears to be a desperate act by Sangwan, suspected to be abroad, to assert his presence in the area and revive his dwindling group, police said earlier.

The search operation was carried out a day after jailed gangster Sunil Baliyan alias Tillu Tajpuriya, an accused in the 2021 Rohini court shootout in which gangster Jitender Gogi was killed, was stabbed “92 times” with improvised knives allegedly by four members of the Gogi gang inside the Tihar Jail.