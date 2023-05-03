6 arrested during police raids across Delhi-NCR against gangster Kapil Sangwan

New Delhi, May 3
The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested six people and detained 20 during raids at multiple locations in the Delhi-National Capital Region in search of associates of gangster Kapil Sangwan, alias Nandu, officials said.
The action comes days after six people, including two juveniles, were apprehended in connection with the killing of Delhi BJP Kisan Morcha leader Surendra Matiala in Dwarka’s Bindapur. One of the two shooters, arrested from Chandigarh, was associated with the Kapil Sangwan gang.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harhsa Vardhan said 21 teams comprising 300 police personnel conducted simultaneous searches at 15 locations in Delhi and six in Haryana.
Twenty people have been detained and six arrested for various offences under the Arms Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act based on the recovery during the raids and searches, he said.
The officer said the raids targeted Kapil Sangwan’s gang and his associates. Sometime ago, a case of murder was registered in Bindapur police station in connection with the killing of a man named Surender.
Eight people were arrested in the case. Wednesday’s raids were also connected to this case as Sangwan is alleged to be involved in the killing, he said.
Inputs suggest Sangwan, who has been declared a “proclaimed offender”, is currently hiding abroad, the officer added.
Those arrested during the raids were identified as Nitin Narulla, Nikhil, Rajpal, Deepak, Mohit and Jitender Dahiya, police said, adding Deepak, Nikhil and Nitin were involved in other criminal cases as well.
During the search operation, a bullet-proof Fortuner car, three pistols with seven rounds of ammunition, Rs 20 lakh cash, 22.4 grams heroin and 73 grams amphetamine were seized from various locations, the DCP said.
In Haryana, police raided the hideouts of the gangster and his associates in Jhajjar, Sonipat, Bahardurgarh and Mahendragarh, another official said.
Matiala’s killing, which took place at his office in the Bindapur area on April 14, appears to be a desperate act by Sangwan, suspected to be abroad, to assert his presence in the area and revive his dwindling group, police said earlier.
The search operation was carried out a day after jailed gangster Sunil Baliyan alias Tillu Tajpuriya, an accused in the 2021 Rohini court shootout in which gangster Jitender Gogi was killed, was stabbed “92 times” with improvised knives allegedly by four members of the Gogi gang inside the Tihar Jail.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court refuses to commute death sentence of Balwant Rajoana in Beant Singh assassination case
The Bench says the MHA's stand to defer the decision in the ...
SC allows women wrestlers' counsel to submit in sealed cover additional material on allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan
Asks him to share the sealed cover with Delhi Police
PT Usha meets protesting wrestlers at Delhi's Jantar Mantar
She was seen conversing with wrestlers Sakshee Malikkh, Vine...
Adani-Hindenburg row: PIL petitioner moves SC, opposes SEBI’s plea for extension of time to complete probe
Says the market regulator has already got sufficient time to...
Supreme Court refuses to entertain Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind's petition against release of 'The Kerala Story'
On Tuesday, it had refused to entertain another petition see...