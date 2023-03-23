6 held for anti-Modi posters, 36 FIRs filed

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 22

The police have arrested six persons and registered 36 FIRs in connection with posters put up against Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.

Earlier in the day, the police had said 100 FIRs were registered, but they later revised the figure.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, reacting to the police action, called Modi “insecure” and “scared” even as the police claimed they had seized more than 2,000 posters from a vehicle moments after it came out of the AAP headquarters here.

Posters reading “Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao” (Remove Modi, Save the Nation) were found glued all across the city’s walls and electricity poles, the police have said.

The six arrested include owners of two printing presses, who were arrested for not giving the details of their printing presses on the posters.

An investigation is being conducted to ascertain if any AAP worker was involved in the incident, they said.

The FIRs have been registered under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act and the Press and Registration of Books Act.

Asked about the FIRs during a post-Budget press conference, Kejriwal said, “They registered an FIR over a poster! Why is Modiji so scared! This is a normal poster and anybody can put it up in a democracy. Such a scared PM, such an insecure PM.”

In a statement, the police said, “All posters should bear the name of the press. Any violation will attract legal action.”

AAP leader Gopal Rai told the media, “All institutions have been targeted to either overpower them or subjugate them. If we want to save democracy and the Constitution, there is only one way – ‘Modi Hatao, Desh Bachao’. The AAP will continue the campaign till 2024.”