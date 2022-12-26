60,000-litre illicit liquor destroyed

PTI

Noida, December 25

Around 60,000 litres of illicit liquor, worth Rs 3.80 crore seized by the Noida police, has been destroyed in pursuance of court orders, a senior official said on Sunday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Ashutosh Dwivedi said the liquor was seized in 500 cases between 2015 and 2022. The illicit liquor was destroyed on Saturday, he added.

Similarly, 19 vehicles were auctioned, which were impounded in connection with these cases. These included five four-wheelers and 14 two-wheelers, the police said.