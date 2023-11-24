61-yr-old man posing as police inspector held

New Delhi, November 23
The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested a 61-year-old man for allegedly posing as an inspector.
The suspect identified as Laxmi Narayan Sharma is a caterer by profession. However, to earn easy money, he had been using police uniform to cheat the public on one pretext or the other.
South West DCP Manoj C said, “The complainant alleged that one person impersonating Inspector RK Sharma, who is the Additional SHO Sagarpur, had taken Rs 5,000 from him and further demanded a cheque of Rs 1.5 lakh on the pretext of giving undue benefit in some case.”
