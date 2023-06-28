7 arrested in Pragati Maidan robbery case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 27

The Delhi Police on Tuesday claimed to have solved the broad daylight robbery at a gunpoint inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel by arresting seven persons within 48 hours.

A 25-year-old debt-ridden delivery boy, who was working with an e-commerce website, had hatched the conspiracy to rob businessmen who carry cash in Kucha Ghasiram and Kucha Mahajani areas in Delhi. The accused has been identified as Usman Ali.

The other accused have been identified as Anuj Mishra, Kuldeep, Irfan, Sumit, Pradeep and Amit.

The Delhi Police said that they have recovered Rs 4.98 lakh from the accused and seized the two bikes used in the crime. One pistol and two live cartridges were also seized. “The accused were in the process of escaping to far-flung places after switching off their phones,” said the Delhi Police.

A delivery agent and his associate were robbed at gunpoint by four unidentified men inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel on June 24. According to the police, the victim, identified as Patel Sajan Kumar and working as a delivery agent at Omiya Enterprises in Chandni Chowk, came to Tilak Marg police station and submitted a written complaint regarding the incident. Kumar told the police that he, along with his friend Jigar Patel, was going to Gurugram to deliver a bag of cash.

“Usman Ali had borrowed money from several banks and had lost money in IPL betting. He was desperate for money to pay his debts and hatched a conspiracy to rob businessmen. He provided the crucial inputs and identified the target,” said Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Ravindra Singh Yadav during a press conference at police headquarters on Tuesday.

He said that accused Anuj Mishra alias Sanki, Kuldeep alias Lungad and Sumit alias Akash were also made part of the plan. Sumit, a vegetable vendor, accompanied Usman during a recce around Chandini Chowk.