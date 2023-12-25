8 days after assault by schoolmates, 17-yr-old succumbs

PTI

New Delhi, December 24

A 17-year-old boy succumbed to injuries at a hospital days after he was allegedly assaulted by some students from his school in the northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura area, the police said on Sunday.

On December 12, an altercation took place between the victim and the group of students over a petty issue, however, the matter was resolved following the intervention of some elders, the police said.

“Around 5 pm on December 15, the victim was attacked by the accused and sustained injuries on his face and head. He went home after getting first aid,” said a senior police officer.

However, he lost consciousness on Saturday morning and was taken to GTB Hospital. He was later referred to RML Hospital. He died around 10.30 pm on Saturday, the police said

A case of assault was registered and a probe has been launched to ascertain the cause of death, said the police.