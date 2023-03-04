8 hurt in stampede triggered by blaze at Delhi’s Sultanpuri slum

New Delhi, March 3

Eight people sustained minor injuries in a stampede triggered by a fire at a slum cluster in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri, Delhi Fire Services officials said today.

Atul Garg, Director of the Delhi Fire Services, said a call about a fire was received at 12.13 am, following which 21 fire tenders were deployed.

According to the fire department, 200 shanties were completely gutted in the fire. “Due to a stampede, eight people sustained minor injuries and they were administered first-aid,” Garg said.

Those injured were identified has Surajmal (72), Kapoor (50), Sagar (25), Pappu (55), Babloo (65), Kawar Singh (52), Raj Singh (72) and Chand (55), he added.

AK Jaiswal, Divisional Fire Officer, Delhi, said, “15 fire tenders are present at the spot. The situation is under control. Robots are also being used to extinguish the fire. No casualties have been reported so far.” — Agencies