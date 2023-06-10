85-year-old man dies in fire at flat in Delhi's Dwarka

PTI

New Delhi, June 10

An 85-year-old man died in a fire that broke out at an apartment in a residential building in southwest Delhi's Dwarka area, officials said on Saturday.

A call was received at 8.26 pm on Friday regarding the fire at the seventh floor of Mass Apartment in Dwarka Sector-10, and nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior official said.

The fire department official said that around 11.10 pm, it was reported that household items had caught fire at an apartment on the seventh floor while curtains and an air-conditioner unit of a flat on the eighth floor were gutted.

Sadan Chandra, a resident of the seventh floor apartment, suffered burns and was taken to the Indira Gandhi Hospital by police before the arrival of fire tenders. He was declared dead at the hospital, the officials said.

The building comprises ground plus nine floors, they said.