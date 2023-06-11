85-year-old man killed in fire at Delhi flat

PTI

New Delhi, June 10

An 85-year-old man was killed in a fire in his apartment in a residential building in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka area, officials said on Saturday.

A senior official said a call alerting the Fire Department about the blaze on the seventh floor of Mass Apartments in Dwarka Sector-10 was received at 8.26 pm on Friday following which nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Around 11.10 pm, it was reported that household items in Sadan Chandra’s flat caught fire and it spread to the eighth floor, burning curtains and an air-conditioner unit of a flat there, the Fire Department official said.

Chandra suffered burn injuries and was taken to the Indira Gandhi Hospital by the police before the arrival of fire tenders. He was declared dead at the hospital, the officials said.

The building comprises ground plus nine floors, they said. The police said they found that fire broke out suddenly on the seventh floor.

After the fire was controlled, fire staff checked the flat and found Chandra inside. He was immediately taken to IGI Hospital, Dwarka Sector-9 where doctor declared him brought dead, the police said.