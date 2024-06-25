90-year-old overcomes rare stomach condition via successful surgery

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 24

In a remarkable medical feat, a 90-year-old man has triumphed over a rare stomach condition that severely affected his ability to breathe and eat.

Doctors at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the Capital performed a complex laparoscopic surgery to treat his condition, known as a hiatus hernia.

The elderly patient had been experiencing persistent vomiting, chest pain and difficulty in eating, which led to a significant weight loss of 5 kg within just 11 days. His symptoms worsened over time, causing him to develop breathlessness, prompting him to seek urgent medical attention.

Upon examination, doctors discovered that a portion of his stomach had protruded into his chest cavity through an opening in the diaphragm — a condition known as hiatal hernia. This uncommon occurrence, affecting less than 1 per cent of cases, put immense pressure on his lungs, exacerbating his respiratory and digestive problems.

Under the guidance of Dr Tarun Mittal from the Department of Laparoscopic and Laser Surgery, a thorough investigation, including an endoscopy, confirmed the presence of a large hiatus hernia. The surgical team, which included senior anaesthetist Dr Ashish Dey and surgeons Dr Anmol Ahuja, Dr Tanushree and Dr Karthik, meticulously planned and executed a laparoscopic procedure.

During the surgery, they encountered significant adhesions around the herniated stomach, necessitating delicate adhesiolysis to free the organ. The stomach was carefully repositioned back into the abdominal cavity, and the diaphragmatic defect was repaired and reinforced using an advanced composite mesh. To prevent future complications, a fundoplication procedure, typically used to treat stomach acid reflux, was also performed.

Remarkably, the patient’s recovery post-surgery was swift and successful. He regained mobility within a day and was discharged from the hospital soon after. His case serves as a testament to the effectiveness of modern surgical techniques in treating complex medical conditions, even in elderly patients.

