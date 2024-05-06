A first, EV charging station operational at Sahibabad

PTI

New Delhi, May 5

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation’s (NCRTC) first electric vehicle (EV) charging station at Sahibabad RRTS station in Ghaziabad has been made operational, a statement said on Sunday. Situated at gate number 1 of the Sahibabad Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) station, the newly operational EV charging station boasts a comprehensive array of charging units catering to various electric vehicle models, it said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Electric Vehicle