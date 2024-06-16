A first, Odisha’s ‘Raja Parb’ celebrated at Rashtrapati Bhavan

ANI

New Delhi, June 15

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday attended the celebrations of Odisha’s agricultural festival ‘Raja Parb’ at Rashtrapati Bhavan and witnessed various cultural performances.

The agricultural festival observed during the onset of monsoons, Raja Parb is one of the most celebrated festivals in Odisha.

As part of the celebrations, swings were decorated with flowers, mango leaves were set up, mehndi artists were invited and Odia cuisine, such as various types of pitha, sherbet and paan were arranged for participants, according to a press statement release by the President’s Secretariat.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan also took to its official X account and said: “President Droupadi Murmu attended the celebrations of Raja Parb, an agricultural festival of Odisha in Rashtrapati Bhavan. She also witnessed a cultural programme, in which Raja Geet and Mayurbhanj Chhau, Sambalpuri and Karma dance performances were presented.”

Murmu is also from a tribal community of Odisha and it is the first occasion when this agriculture-based festival of Odisha, was celebrated at Rashtrapati Bhavan. This celebration provided a unique glimpse of Odia culture and lifestyle to the participants.

The first, second and third days of Raja Parb are called ‘Pahili Rajo’, ‘Mithuna Sankranti’, and ‘Bhu Daaha’ or ‘Basi Raja’, respectively. It is believed that the Goddess Earth or the divine wife of Lord Vishnu undergoes menstruation during the first three days of this festival. The fourth day is called Vasumati Gadhua, which marks the ceremonial bath of Bhudevi.

The term ‘Raja’ comes from the word ‘Rajaswala’ (meaning a menstruating woman) and during the medieval period, the festival became more popular as an agricultural holiday remarking the worship of ‘Bhudevi’, wife of Lord Jagannath. A silver idol of Bhudevi is still found in Puri Temple aside from Lord Jagannatha.

As long as the festival goes, no agricultural activity like ploughing or sowing takes place for it is believed that Mother Earth goes through rejuvenation during these three days.

