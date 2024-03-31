AAP alleges BJP link with ‘influential South lobby’

New Delhi, March 30
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has alleged a direct link between the BJP and the “influential South lobby” in the alleged excise policy scandal.
‘Probe relationship’
Today, I challenge the ED that if it is truly an independent investigative agency, it should bring on record all these facts. Investigate the relationship between the BJP and the ‘South lobby’. — Atishi, AAP minister
Senior AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP leaders rallying support for Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy, father of Raghav Reddy, a government witness in the liquor scam, the connection becomes evident.
Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Bharadwaj highlighted the evolving statements of Magunta Reddy and his son Raghav Magunta, stressing, “In the alleged liquor case, Magunta Reddy initially stated no discussion took between him and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal regarding the excise policy. However, after his son’s arrest, he altered his stance, providing a statement against Kejriwal.”
Furthermore, Bharadwaj emphasised the coercion faced by witnesses, stating, “Raghav Magunta also refrained from mentioning the CM’s name in his initial statements. It was only after his seventh statement against Kejriwal that he became a government witness and obtained bail.”
At the same press conference, AAP minister Atishi pointed out the association between Sarath Reddy and the BJP through electoral bonds, adding, “The relationship between Magunta Reddy and his son Raghav Magunta with the BJP has now come to light.”
Atishi challenged the ED to investigate these connections, stating, “Today, I challenge the ED that if it is truly an independent investigative agency, it should bring on record all these facts. Investigate the relationship between the BJP and the ‘South lobby’.”
Atishi further alleged, “Earlier, another witness against Kejriwal in the excise policy case, Sarath Reddy, had paid Rs 55 crore to the BJP through electoral bonds, which proves the party has a connection with the ‘South Lobby’.”
Regarding Kejriwal’s arrest, she labelled it an “assault on democracy” and noted opposition from the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc.
