AAP attacks BJP over demolition drive in Jangpura

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 22

After a demolition drive was carried out in the Jangpura area, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for bulldozing houses.

Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha said, “The BJP, with its anti-poor stance, continues its attempts to demolish the homes of the poor and marginalised people living in slum areas.”

Anti-poor stance The BJP, with its anti-poor stance, continues its attempts to demolish the homes of the poor and marginalised people living in slum areas. The BJP attempted to run bulldozers in a locality in the Jangpura area. Sanjeev Jha, Burari MLA

“Now, as the cold sets in, the Delhi government is setting up camps for those living on the streets and constructing shelter houses with the help of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), while on the other hand, the BJP attempted to run bulldozers in a locality in the Jangpura area,” he said.

The MLA said, “As soon as Jangpura MLA Praveen Kumar received this information, he approached the court with DUSIB. The board stated that since a notice had been issued regarding this cluster, it couldn’t be demolished.”

Kumar said the matter concerns the JJ Cluster behind the Sunder Nursery DPS School. Under DUSIB’s jurisdiction, legally, there are 675 clusters, which include the JJ Cluster.

“This case dates back to 2019, when two parties approached the court. Since that land belongs to the Land and Development Office (L&DO), the court had instructed the L&DO to stop encroachments. The HC had previously clarified this, and in yesterday’s decision, it was reiterated that the government policy should not be neglected,” Kumar added.

The Jangpura MLA stressed, “Despite the court’s decision, the L&DO began marking and breaking homes yesterday. This is a violation of the court’s decision.”

“The land belongs to L&DO and it is the responsibility of the Delhi Development Authority to provide relocation, however it has not formulated any relocation policy yet, nor has it held any meeting regarding the DUSIB’s notice,” the MLA said.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #BJP