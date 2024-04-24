AAP avoiding discussions on corruption, alleges Sachdeva

New Delhi, April 23
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has criticised the Arvind Kejriwal-led government for its approach towards administrative issues and public discourse on corruption. He accused the government of selectively using the media for furthering its political interests, while avoiding discussions on corruption scandals.
“Arvind Kejriwal’s government, known for discussing political issues in the media, avoids public discourse on corruption-related issues such as the Delhi Jal Board, construction of schoolrooms and the liquor policy scam,” Sachdeva said.
Referring to the recent incident regarding Mayoral polls, Sachdeva said Kejriwal should resign to prioritise administrative interests and pave the way for a full-term Chief Minister.
Expressing concerns about the current state of affairs in the Capital, the Delhi BJP president slammed the government for allegedly playing ‘blame-game’. He remarked that writing letters to the Lieutenant-Governor on every issue is a part of their “controversial” approach.
“While the Chief Secretary followed the protocol by writing a letter to the Chief Minister, the absence of a response due to his incarceration necessitated a direct communication with the Lieutenant-Governor, which is administratively correct,” clarified Sachdeva.
Highlighting the potential challenges ahead, Sachdeva warned that more complex issues could arise with the Chief Minister running the government from jail.
