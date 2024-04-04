AAP: Bansuri Swaraj represented ED in Sanjay Singh case

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 3

The AAP on Wednesday launched an attack on BJP’s New Delhi candidate Bansuri Swaraj following the ED’s request to the Supreme Court to remove her name from the order granting bail to Sanjay Singh in the liquor policy case.

The ED informed the apex court that advocate Bansuri’s appearance on behalf of the agency was mistakenly included in yesterday’s order.

During the proceedings before a Bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna, sitting with Justices MM Sundresh and Bela M Trivedi, the agency’s counsel Zoheb Hossain requested correction, suggesting it might be an inadvertent error by the Central agency.

Responding to the request, Justice Khanna assured that the necessary corrections would be made.

Earlier in the day, AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj shared a screenshot of the order, highlighting Bansuri’s involvement. He remarked, “In Sanjay Singh’s case, among the lawyers representing the ED is BJP candidate and its spokesperson Bansuri. I had said yesterday itself that BJP and ED are the same thing.”

Somnath Bharti asserted, “The AAP has consistently maintained that the ED, CBI and the Election Commission have become political instruments of the BJP.

It is now evident that the Enforcement Directorate and BJP are indistinguishable. The BJP has been attempting to destabilise the AAP government under the guise of a liquor policy scam. We have repeatedly exposed how the BJP is exploiting the ED for political gains.”

Aam Aadmi Party’s legal cell head, Sanjeev Nasiar, remarked, “There can be no greater evidence than the fact that the Supreme Court has remarked multiple times that in the past two years, the Enforcement Directorate has failed to trace even a single rupee against any of our leaders.”

He added, “The wrongful arrest of the Chief Minister and the evidence presented today prove that the BJP is actively working to dismantle the AAP both overtly and covertly, inside and outside the court.”

